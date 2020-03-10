CNA Financial Corp Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

CNA Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,500 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,482 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,202 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $252,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,810.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total transaction of $234,215.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,123 shares of company stock valued at $744,778 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PXD. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.77.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $66.31 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.27. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.52%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.