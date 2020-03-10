CNA Financial Corp Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CNA Financial Corp lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of CNA Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,535.00 price target (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,215.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $892.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,444.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,323.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $542,299.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

