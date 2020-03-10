CNA Financial Corp Has $6.65 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up about 1.8% of CNA Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,620,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,563,000 after acquiring an additional 296,719 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,494,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,949,000 after acquiring an additional 59,729 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,310,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,634,000 after buying an additional 106,506 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,150,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,097,000 after buying an additional 106,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7,356.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,961,000 after acquiring an additional 700,581 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.81.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $307,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $823,258.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $775,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,944 shares of company stock valued at $11,101,625 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA stock opened at $116.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.79 and a 200-day moving average of $135.35. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.38%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

