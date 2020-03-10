CNA Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

CNA Financial Corp raised its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 280.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,810 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 365.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

NYSE:WMB opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.74. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.54%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Creel bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,567.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

