CNA Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

CNA Financial Corp decreased its stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 29,893 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,346,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $585,686,000 after purchasing an additional 488,523 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 85.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,374 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 20,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 11.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 64,811 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $166,222.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,177.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NOV opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.31. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $29.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. Research analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.78%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOV. Citigroup downgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

