CNA Financial Corp Reduces Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

CNA Financial Corp decreased its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,360,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in United Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 198,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,732,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on UTX. UBS Group upped their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Shares of United Technologies stock opened at $115.36 on Tuesday. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $112.51 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.57.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.