CNA Financial Corp Sells 11,794 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

CNA Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,794 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,114,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,940,000 after acquiring an additional 234,697 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,091,000 after purchasing an additional 920,777 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,551,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,329,000 after purchasing an additional 39,265 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,151,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,714,000 after buying an additional 102,703 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,244,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,099,000 after buying an additional 173,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $73.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $71.06 and a 52 week high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total transaction of $846,672.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,587.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,654 shares of company stock valued at $8,386,467 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.