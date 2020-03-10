CNA Financial Corp Sells 13,457 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

CNA Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,457 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,776,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,230,000. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in Omnicom Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Cfra cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $60.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.25 and a 52-week high of $85.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day moving average of $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

