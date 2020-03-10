CNA Financial Corp Sells 17,363 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

CNA Financial Corp lowered its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,363 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,029,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,367,000 after purchasing an additional 551,048 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 997,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,194,000 after buying an additional 543,235 shares in the last quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 3,886,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,508,000 after buying an additional 522,143 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $23,974,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,747,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,993,000 after buying an additional 451,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on AIG shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.09.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average of $52.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. American International Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.