CNA Financial Corp Sells 300,000 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

CNA Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up 1.1% of CNA Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $55,000. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.3% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 265,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7.2% during the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 422,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,210 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 99,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $6,216,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,439,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044,058,566.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 59,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 959,624 shares of company stock valued at $18,933,827 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMI. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

