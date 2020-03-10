CNA Financial Corp Sells 3,093 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

CNA Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,366,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,459,000 after purchasing an additional 325,101 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 468.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 390,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,436,000 after acquiring an additional 322,009 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,053,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $47,170,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,416.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 242,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,958,000 after acquiring an additional 226,114 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Barclays lowered Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $120.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.07 and a 12 month high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

