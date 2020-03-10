CNA Financial Corp Sells 33,480 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

CNA Financial Corp lowered its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,698 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 33,480 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,987.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.92.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price objective on the stock. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.77.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.