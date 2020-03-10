CNA Financial Corp Sells 4,600 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

CNA Financial Corp cut its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in AON by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in AON by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in AON by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.38.

AON opened at $178.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Aon PLC has a 1-year low of $162.66 and a 1-year high of $238.19. The company has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.23.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,562,882.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

