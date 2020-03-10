CNA Financial Corp Sells 7,261 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

CNA Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,261 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 36.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,137,000 after acquiring an additional 19,982 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,880.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $131.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.37. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of -26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.71 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

