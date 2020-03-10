CNA Financial Corp Sells 8,424 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

CNA Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,424 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Ryder System worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,643,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,337,000 after acquiring an additional 440,942 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth about $916,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

In related news, insider John J. Diez bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $123,630.00. Also, CFO Scott T. Parker acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.21 per share, for a total transaction of $465,125.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $681,780. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of R stock opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $67.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on R. Loop Capital upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens reduced their price target on Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.43.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.