CNA Financial Corp Trims Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CNA Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $135.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $107.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $133.18 and a 12 month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

