CNFinance (CNF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of CNF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $4.10. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 426.87 and a quick ratio of 426.87. The company has a market capitalization of $272.87 million, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81. CNFinance has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86.

Separately, ValuEngine raised CNFinance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

