CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,818,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066,573 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.43% of CNH Industrial worth $64,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 4.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth about $20,321,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 84.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,210,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227,266 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 2,144.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,264,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNHI. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. CNH Industrial NV has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 19.87%. CNH Industrial’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial NV will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

