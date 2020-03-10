Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Grows Position in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,738 shares during the period. First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd makes up about 0.9% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 238,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 143,488 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $1,165,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 62,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 35,603 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000.

FPL stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87. First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

