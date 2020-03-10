Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co Inc accounts for about 0.7% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,589,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $629,767,000 after purchasing an additional 803,461 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,149,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,210 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,032,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,671 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,054,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,171,000 after purchasing an additional 129,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,860,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,267,000 after purchasing an additional 36,587 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.72. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $34.14.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 47.50%. KKR & Co Inc’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $233,588.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $107,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities lowered KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.82.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

