Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the quarter. Ares Management accounts for about 0.8% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Ares Management worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management stock opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. Ares Management Corp has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $41.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.80.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $484.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.84 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 8.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Ares Management in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

