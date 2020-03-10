Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Stock analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CDXS has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Codexis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Codexis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

CDXS opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.84. Codexis has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $710.93 million, a PE ratio of -54.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Codexis had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $18.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $324,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,310.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 16,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $234,162.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,808.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $790,362. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 202,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 16,962 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 22,553 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,502,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,023,000 after acquiring an additional 215,140 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

