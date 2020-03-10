Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) Position Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,273,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 72,659 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty were worth $18,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RQI. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty alerts:

Shares of RQI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.09. 35,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,859. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $16.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.