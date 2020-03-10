Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,216,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,571 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.04% of Coherent worth $202,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COHR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Coherent in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coherent from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coherent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.67.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total transaction of $75,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,492.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 4,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total value of $841,262.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,624 shares of company stock worth $1,498,925 over the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $124.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.53 and its 200-day moving average is $153.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 125.94 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.06 and a 12-month high of $178.08.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.53 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 1.76%. Coherent’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

