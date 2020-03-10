CoinEx Token (CET) Price Hits $0.0122

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One CoinEx Token token can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $9.32 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.97 or 0.02519731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00213823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051656 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00125058 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012215 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token’s genesis date was July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,861,360,030 tokens and its circulating supply is 766,252,507 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.com.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

