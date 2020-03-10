Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 373.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,926 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,222,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,468,917.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,265 shares of company stock worth $20,736,704. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,521,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901,030. The stock has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.34 and a 200 day moving average of $70.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

