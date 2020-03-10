Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,974 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

NYSE CL opened at $69.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.78%.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,222,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,265 shares of company stock valued at $20,736,704 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

