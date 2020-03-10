Colin Rose Acquires 430,000 Shares of Marmota Ltd (ASX:MEU) Stock

Marmota Ltd (ASX:MEU) insider Colin Rose acquired 430,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$12,470.00 ($8,843.97).

Shares of MEU stock remained flat at $A$0.03 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,442,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,931. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.03. Marmota Ltd has a one year low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a one year high of A$0.05 ($0.03). The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33.

About Marmota

Marmota Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for uranium, copper, and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Junction Dam uranium project covering an area of 341 square kilometers located to the west of Broken Hill, Australia. It also holds interest in the Gawler Craton gold project that comprises approximately 6,000 square kilometers in the Woomera prohibited area; and Champion copper prospect on the Copper Coast of the Yorke Peninsula.

