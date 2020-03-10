ColossusXT Trading Up 19.1% Over Last Week (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 31% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Novaexchange. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and $1,146.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000337 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000578 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,897,569,215 coins and its circulating supply is 11,856,527,388 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

