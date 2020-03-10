Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Director Purchases $28,270.00 in Stock

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.27 per share, for a total transaction of $28,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,224 shares in the company, valued at $373,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ COLB traded up $2.08 on Tuesday, hitting $29.84. 500,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07. Columbia Banking System Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $146.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLB. BidaskClub cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,873,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,416,000 after purchasing an additional 109,814 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,180,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,416,000 after acquiring an additional 259,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,644,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,595,000 after acquiring an additional 129,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,625,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,819,000 after acquiring an additional 127,171 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,928,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,478,000 after acquiring an additional 244,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

