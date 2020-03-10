Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Loews Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Loews Corp grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.2% of Loews Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Loews Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $21,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its holdings in Comcast by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.68. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

