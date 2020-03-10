Comerica Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 8,373 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 791% compared to the average volume of 940 call options.

NYSE CMA traded up $2.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,846. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.38. Comerica has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $83.72.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comerica will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMA. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.47.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 961,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,010,000 after buying an additional 74,141 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 90,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 62,277 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $95,728,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 564,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,489,000 after buying an additional 327,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

