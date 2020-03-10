Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CVGI opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $116.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.61. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $9.77.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVGI. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Vehicle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

