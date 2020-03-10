Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $8.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Communications Systems an industry rank of 221 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

JCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Communications Systems in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Communications Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Communications Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ JCS opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. Communications Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Communications Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Communications Systems by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 141,631 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Communications Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $699,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Communications Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 709.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 42,641 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Communications Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

