Community Investors Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Community Investors Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CIBN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.10. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17. Community Investors Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $18.60.

About Community Investors Bancorp

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that provides personal and commercial banking services in Ohio. It accepts checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and health savings accounts. The company offers consumer loans, including personal, auto, home equity, and home improvement loans; commercial loans, such as real estate, term, business expansion, construction, and SBA loans; and mortgages.

