CommVault Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CVLT)

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 5,358 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,292% compared to the average volume of 385 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in CommVault Systems by 763.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 67,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 59,470 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 344,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after acquiring an additional 108,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,530,000 after acquiring an additional 74,867 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 23,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CommVault Systems stock traded down $2.13 on Tuesday, reaching $36.18. 52,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,105. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.24. CommVault Systems has a 1-year low of $37.32 and a 1-year high of $66.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -98.27, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.97.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.72 million. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that CommVault Systems will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVLT shares. BidaskClub cut CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CommVault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

