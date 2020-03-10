Comparing GSX Techedu (GSX) and Its Peers

GSX Techedu (NYSE: GSX) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare GSX Techedu to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares GSX Techedu and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSX Techedu 11.62% 23.56% 10.54% GSX Techedu Competitors 698.29% -24.46% 4.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for GSX Techedu and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSX Techedu 1 0 6 0 2.71 GSX Techedu Competitors 347 1051 1175 54 2.36

GSX Techedu currently has a consensus price target of $44.83, suggesting a potential upside of 6.44%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 30.66%. Given GSX Techedu’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GSX Techedu has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GSX Techedu and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GSX Techedu $303.78 million $32.56 million 324.00 GSX Techedu Competitors $555.18 million $52.20 million 51.04

GSX Techedu’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GSX Techedu. GSX Techedu is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.6% of GSX Techedu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GSX Techedu rivals beat GSX Techedu on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc. operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams. In addition, it offers personal interest courses, such as yoga, fashion, guitar, and Chinese calligraphy. Further, the company provides other courses, including offline business consulting courses, which target principals and other officers of private education institutions who want to enhance management skills; and operate Weishi, an interactive learning platform on Weixin. As of March 31, 2019, it had 169 instructors and 522 tutors. The company was formerly known as BaiJiaHuLian Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to GSX Techedu Inc. in January 2019. GSX Techedu Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. GSX Techedu Inc. is a subsidiary of Ebetter International Group Limited.

