Comparing Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) and Atlas Energy Group (NYSE:ATLS)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) and Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Energy Group has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and Atlas Energy Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Natural Resources $9.30 billion 1.39 $756.00 million $8.18 9.53 Atlas Energy Group $9.05 million 0.03 -$13.82 million N/A N/A

Pioneer Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.7% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Atlas Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and Atlas Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Natural Resources 8.13% 11.46% 7.48% Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pioneer Natural Resources and Atlas Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Natural Resources 1 4 17 1 2.78 Atlas Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus target price of $171.60, indicating a potential upside of 125.65%. Given Pioneer Natural Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pioneer Natural Resources is more favorable than Atlas Energy Group.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats Atlas Energy Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2017, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 45 million barrels of oil, 22 million barrels of NGLs, and 291 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 10 gas processing plants and 4 treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Atlas Energy Group Company Profile

Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It holds interest in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma. In addition, the company focuses on investing in master limited partnership-qualifying businesses and assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 31 billion cubic feet equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

