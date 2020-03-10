Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Computer Programs & Systems worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 6.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 12.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 19.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 842,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,043,000 after purchasing an additional 38,449 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 34.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of CPSI opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $375.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.32.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.44. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.99 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

