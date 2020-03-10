Conceal 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $85,082.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Conceal has a market capitalization of $526,867.13 and approximately $85,082.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0778 or 0.00000981 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, TradeOgre, STEX and Sistemkoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.04 or 0.00945395 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00038757 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00023462 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00206965 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007637 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00073781 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,687,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,768,394 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Sistemkoin, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

