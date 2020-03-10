Concoin (CONX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Concoin (CURRENCY:CONX) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Concoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Concoin has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. Concoin has a market capitalization of $2,519.64 and approximately $1.00 worth of Concoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Concoin Profile

Concoin’s total supply is 1,595,266 coins and its circulating supply is 744,266 coins. Concoin’s official Twitter account is @con_coin. The official website for Concoin is www.concoin.com.

Concoin Coin Trading

Concoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Concoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

