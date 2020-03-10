Concurrent Technologies PLC (LON:CNC) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.45

Concurrent Technologies PLC (LON:CNC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share by the technology company on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Concurrent Technologies’s previous dividend of $1.05. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CNC traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 97.50 ($1.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,055. Concurrent Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 123.90 ($1.63). The stock has a market capitalization of $71.99 million and a PE ratio of 16.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 97.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.76.

About Concurrent Technologies

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers. It offers various central processing unit boards and complementary accessory boards. The company also provides various commercial off-the-shelf products, such as VPX board, Advanced Mezzanine Cards, VME, CompactPCI products, XMC, and firmware and software, as well as accessories for interconnectivity solutions.

