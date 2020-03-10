ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Decreased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,446 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,211 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $14,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COP shares. MKM Partners started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank cut ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.59.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.44. 7,268,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,417,795. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.