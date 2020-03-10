ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 758,626 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,381,322 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned about 0.07% of ConocoPhillips worth $49,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. FMR LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,266,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,765 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,967,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $648,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,033 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $82,616,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,511,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,217,000 after buying an additional 1,071,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,861,858 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $186,106,000 after buying an additional 815,076 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.59.

ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

