Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Consolidated Edison worth $24,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED stock opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.80 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Mizuho lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.