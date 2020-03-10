Consolidated Water (CWCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ CWCO traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.76. 2,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,119. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.45 and a quick ratio of 12.89. Consolidated Water has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $238.68 million, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.