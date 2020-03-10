ContentBox (BOX) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.79 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. ContentBox has a market cap of $2.79 million and $20,606.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, DDEX, CPDAX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ContentBox

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,309,105 tokens. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, UEX, Huobi, DDEX and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

