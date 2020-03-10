Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $39.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 282.98% from the stock’s current price.

CLR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

Shares of CLR opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.16. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.87.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $20,148,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock valued at $40,910,039 over the last quarter. Insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 207.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 19.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

