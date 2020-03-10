Contrasting Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) and Grindrod Shipping (NYSE:GRIN)

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) and Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Diana Shipping and Grindrod Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diana Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A Grindrod Shipping 0 0 2 0 3.00

Grindrod Shipping has a consensus target price of $11.55, indicating a potential upside of 197.68%. Given Grindrod Shipping’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grindrod Shipping is more favorable than Diana Shipping.

Profitability

This table compares Diana Shipping and Grindrod Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diana Shipping -4.91% 1.86% 1.00% Grindrod Shipping N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Diana Shipping has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.7% of Diana Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of Grindrod Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diana Shipping and Grindrod Shipping’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diana Shipping $220.73 million 0.79 -$10.53 million $0.06 31.83 Grindrod Shipping $331.05 million 0.22 N/A N/A N/A

Grindrod Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Diana Shipping.

Summary

Diana Shipping beats Grindrod Shipping on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers. The company operates in two businesses, Drybulk Carriers and Tankers. It operates a fleet of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 6 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of 8 owned tankers and 2 long-term chartered-in tankers, which carry petroleum products, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.