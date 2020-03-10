Contrasting SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) and ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) and SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get ZALANDO SE/ADR alerts:

This table compares ZALANDO SE/ADR and SMC CORP JAPAN/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZALANDO SE/ADR N/A N/A N/A SMC CORP JAPAN/S 19.80% 8.71% 7.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for ZALANDO SE/ADR and SMC CORP JAPAN/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZALANDO SE/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A SMC CORP JAPAN/S 0 0 1 1 3.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ZALANDO SE/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of SMC CORP JAPAN/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZALANDO SE/ADR and SMC CORP JAPAN/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZALANDO SE/ADR $6.15 billion 1.67 $60.70 million $0.11 186.36 SMC CORP JAPAN/S $5.21 billion 4.67 $1.18 billion $0.89 20.39

SMC CORP JAPAN/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ZALANDO SE/ADR. SMC CORP JAPAN/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZALANDO SE/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ZALANDO SE/ADR has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMC CORP JAPAN/S has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SMC CORP JAPAN/S beats ZALANDO SE/ADR on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZALANDO SE/ADR Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne. Zalando SE was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

SMC CORP JAPAN/S Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment. It also provides process valves, chemical liquid valves/fittings and needle valves/tubing, process pumps, temperature control equipment, process gas equipment, high vacuum equipment, industrial filters/sintered metal elements, pneumatic instrumentation equipment, and hydraulic equipment. The company was formerly known as Shoketsu Kinzoku Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SMC Corporation in April 1986. SMC Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for ZALANDO SE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZALANDO SE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.